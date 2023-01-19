UrduPoint.com

US Considering Providing Ukraine With Weapons To Hit Crimea - Reports

Published January 19, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with the weapons necessary to target the Crimean Peninsula, an area that has proven instrumental for Russia's operations during the ongoing special military operation, the New York Times reported.

The administration believes Kiev's position in future negotiations will be improved if the Ukrainian military can threaten Russia's control of Crimea, though such a move may increase the risk of escalating the conflict, the report said on Wednesday.

Administration officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts the use of US-supplied weapons, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Bradley fighting vehicles, to cover targets like the main land bridge that connects Crimea with the rest of Russia, the report added.

The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the long-range missiles that Kiev would need to attack Crimea out of fear that such a move could provoke Russia and widen the conflict, according to the report.

More Stories From World

