US Considering Re-Designating Houthis as Terrorist Group - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is considering re-designating the Houthis movement in Yemen as a terrorist organization amid an increase in attacks carried out by the group, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"(Biden) said that the question of the potential re-designation of Ansar Allah, the name for the Houthi movement, is under consideration," Price said during a press briefing.

"We have issued sanctions on key leaders and designations on key leaders in recent months, and we will continue to call upon all appropriate tools in our toolkit to hold those Houthi leaders responsible for these attacks accountable."

Houthis recently targeted Abu Dhabi with drone attacks, killing three and injuring six others. In response to Houthi recent drone attacks, the Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, launched a campaign against the group, targeting their warehouses and other infrastructure in Yemen.