US Considering Restrictions on Travelers From China Amid COVID-19 Surge - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United States is considering restrictions on travelers from China amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, CNBC reported, citing US officials.

On Tuesday, Japan announced it will require a negative coronavirus test for travelers from China. Taiwan also said those arriving from mainland China should undergo COVID-19 testing.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," US officials said in a statement on Tuesday, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The lack of this data makes it difficult for public health officials to identify new variants or control the spread of COVID-19 infections, the officials continued.

"The U.S. is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps we can take to protect the American people," they added.

The Chinese government abruptly dropped three years of harsh COVID-19 controls earlier this month following mass protests, leading to a nationwide surge in infections.