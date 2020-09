US Considering Sanctions on 7 Belarusians Over Alleged Election Fraud - Reports

The Trump administration is considering sanctions against seven Belarusians for allegedly engaging in election fraud and violence against protesters, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing a senior State Department official

The report added that the United States may consider imposing sanctions on Russia if it becomes more involved in Belarus' internal affairs.