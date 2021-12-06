UrduPoint.com

US Considering Sanctions On Putin's Inner Circle, Russian Energy Producers - Reports

The Biden administration is considering sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Biden administration is considering sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Russian energy producers, as well as disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system, to deter Moscow from "invading" Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.

"We have put together a pretty damn aggressive package," an official familiar with the situation said.

The report comes just a day before the two leaders are set to meet in a video call.

