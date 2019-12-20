UrduPoint.com
US Considering Sending Asylum-Seeking Mexicans To Guatemala - Homeland Security

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Considering Sending Asylum-Seeking Mexicans to Guatemala - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Trump administration is considering sending asylum-seeking Mexican nationals to Guatemala as part of the Asylum Cooperative Agreement the United States has with that country, Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States and the government of Guatemala are working closely together to continue implementation of the Asylum Cooperative Agreement... As we fully implement the agreement, all populations are being considered, including Mexican nationals," Cuccinelli said via Twitter.

In November, the Trump administration began to implement a new asylum rule to send asylum-seeking migrants - mostly from Central America - to Guatemala or other countries that have agreed to "safe third country" agreements with the United States.

Mexicans are currently exempted from the asylum rule since Mexico is a neighboring country to the United States.

Katy Murdza, advocacy manager of the immigration rights group Dilley Pro Bono Project, told Sputnik that Guatemala does not have an adequate system in place to process asylum applicants,

Murza also said migrants fleeing persecution from criminal organizations in the so-called Northern Triangle countries - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - are still under threat given their vast networks in the region.

Earlier this month, the US Customs and Border Protection said the number of illegal immigrants apprehended trying to cross into the United States from Mexico was 70 percent lower in November than it had been in May.

