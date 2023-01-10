US Considering Sending Stryker Armored Combat Vehicles to Ukraine Soon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Biden administration is considering supplying Ukraine with Stryker armored combat vehicles as part of an upcoming military aid package ahead of a potential Russian offensive in the spring, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the discussion.

If the administration decides to send this type of armored vehicle to Ukraine, then a formal announcement of this could happen as early as next week in parallel with the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany, the report said on Monday.

Last week, the Biden administration announced its largest to-date package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion which includes $225 million for Ukrainian military modernization and $682 million for US allies and partners on NATO's eastern flank in Europe. The new funding will buy Ukraine a long list of military equipment and ammunition, including 50 Bradley fighting vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition.