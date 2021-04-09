UrduPoint.com
US Considering Sending Warships To Black Sea Amid Tensions Over Ukraine - CNN

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:34 AM

The United States is considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the next several weeks in a show of support for Ukraine and as a warning to Russia, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) : The United States is considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the next several weeks in a show of support for Ukraine and as a warning to Russia, CNN reported on Thursday.

The US Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea, but a deployment of warships now would send a specific message to Russia that the United States is closely watching rising tensions along eastern Ukraine's borders, the report cited an unnamed US defense official.

The United States is required to give 14 days notice of its intention to enter the Black Sea under a 1936 treaty, but it is unclear if a notice has been sent, the report said.

