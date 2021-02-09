UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considering Taking Actions Against Myanmar Military Over Coup - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Considering Taking Actions Against Myanmar Military Over Coup - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Biden administration is considering taking possible actions against the Myanmar military following the coup in that country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

"In terms of what actions we're taking, there are considerations that are underway, or policy processes that are underway, on our national security team as we speak," Psaki told reporters.

Psaki also said the Biden administration is concerned about China's absence from the conversation regarding the situation in Myanmar.

Last Monday, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud. The military blocked social media and shut down the internet across the country among other measures.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration may impose targeted sanctions on Myanmar's military and entities they control.

Related Topics

Election Internet China Social Media White House San Myanmar May From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Berlin Promises to Respond to G ..

14 minutes ago

We will commemorate fifty years of Union by celebr ..

47 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

47 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.