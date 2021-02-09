US Considering Taking Actions Against Myanmar Military Over Coup - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Biden administration is considering taking possible actions against the Myanmar military following the coup in that country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

"In terms of what actions we're taking, there are considerations that are underway, or policy processes that are underway, on our national security team as we speak," Psaki told reporters.

Psaki also said the Biden administration is concerned about China's absence from the conversation regarding the situation in Myanmar.

Last Monday, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud. The military blocked social media and shut down the internet across the country among other measures.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration may impose targeted sanctions on Myanmar's military and entities they control.