US Considering to Disconnect Russia From GPS - Roscosmos Head

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States is considering the possibility of disconnecting Russia from the GPS global navigation systems as part of the new package of sanctions, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday, adding that this would not impact Russia much as the country has its own analog, the GLONASS system.

"Do you know that today, within the framework of sanctions, the United States is considering the possibility of disconnecting Russia from GPS? Do you know about this? You don't. But I can tell you that such an issue is being considered," Rogozin said during a visit to the Rocket and Space Center "Progress."

This would not impact Russia much, however, as the country has its own analog to GPS - the GLONASS system, Rogozin said, adding that any smartphone in use in Russia is already connected to GLONASS.