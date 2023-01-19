UrduPoint.com

US Considering Two Locations For Future Embassy Facility In Jerusalem - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US Considering Two Locations for Future Embassy Facility in Jerusalem - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United States is considering two options for its future embassy facility in Jerusalem, namely the Allenby and Arnona sites, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We are currently considering two options for our future embassy facility in Jerusalem. One is the Allenby site and the second is the Arnona site. But, again, no decision has been made on site selection," Price said during a press briefing.

The United States has started the process to amend the Jerusalem town plan for both potential locations in accordance with Israeli legal requirements, Price said.

The current US embassy is located in a temporary building in the Arnona neighborhood.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in May that the US is also planning to reopen its Jerusalem consulate exclusive to the Palestinian territories.

The US consulate had been operating in East Jerusalem for decades, being the country's de facto diplomatic mission for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel in 2018, which was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital while the status of the city remains contested by the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Related Topics

Israel Trump Jerusalem Price United States SITE May 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

1 hour ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.