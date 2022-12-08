(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States is considering Ukraine's request for cluster weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries, CNN reported citing US and Ukrainian officials.

The report said on Wednesday that Ukraine is requesting cluster munition warheads and weapons to use against Russian forces amid its special military operation.

Senior US administration officials have been considering this request for several months and have yet to reject it, the report added.

The reason the request hasn't received significant support is because of statutory restrictions US Congress put in place on the transfer of US cluster munitions, the report said.

A congressional aide told CNN the cluster munitions would not help Ukraine make gains on the battlefield.