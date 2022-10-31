US Considering Ways to Assist Ukraine Repair Critical Infrastructure - Defense Official

The United States is considering the various ways to assist Ukraine repair its critical infrastructure amid Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The United States is considering the various ways to assist Ukraine repair its critical infrastructure amid Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"When it comes to the question of the power grid and repairs for Ukraine's critical infrastructure, I can tell you that that is a topic that we are talking a lot about inside of the US government," the official said during a press briefing. "So, we are considering how we might be able to support the Ukrainians as they try to get their infrastructure back online, but I don't have any specific announcements to say on that."