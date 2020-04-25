UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considers Buying Oil, Air Tickets To Help Struggling Industries - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Considers Buying Oil, Air Tickets to Help Struggling Industries - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that the US Federal government could start buying oil and airline tickets to support the two industries which have been hit especially hard by collapsing demand amid coronavirus lockdowns.

"We could buy oil at a great price into the future. That gives them the infusion they need and we have oil at a great price into the future. That's something I'd like you to think about," Trump told the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a White House event.

He also floated an idea of purchasing flight tickets for US officials for the next four or five years at heavily discounted prices.

"We are the biggest user of the airline, the United States government. One of the ways we can help the airlines is buy tickets at very large discounts, maybe 50 percent offer, maybe more," Trump said.

"And you buy into four or five years worth of tickets, and you infuse them with some cash."

Mnuchin told reporters that there are multiple options under consideration to increase government support to the struggling industries, with taking stakes in energy companies among the moves being considered. "You can assume that's one of the alternatives," he said.

Oil producers, particularly in the United States, have been hard hit by plunging global demand and nosediving prices as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded airlines and halted other forms of travel with lockdowns keeping people inside.

Earlier this week, the price of futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US crude index, fell into negative territory for the first time in history, reaching as low as minus 37.63 a barrel.

Related Topics

White House Oil Trump Buy Price United States May Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

34 seconds ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.