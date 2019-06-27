(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States is considering using conventional weapons and missile defense systems to defend itself and its partners from the threat of Russia 's cruise missiles, Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a visit to Brussels on Thursday.

"We need to discuss all options going ahead. Missile defense obviously will be part of it," Esper told reporters during news conference.

Esper reassured the allies the United States considers different options to confront the threat posed by Russian cruise missiles.

"While we are remaining in compliance with the [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces - INF] treaty, we have begun research and development of what would be INF-range missiles to help us deal with any threats", Esper said.

The acting US defense secretary also said the United States needs to build its missile defense system to deal with any type of Russian cruise missile threat which would come against allies and partners.

Esper underscored that the weapons under consideration are conventional and not nuclear.