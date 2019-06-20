US Considers Different Sanctions on Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 - State Dept.

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:55 PM
The United States considers employing a whole spectrum of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said on Thursday
"Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo is looking at the full depth and the breadth of what could be applied in sanctions to Turkey," Cooper told reporters during a telephone briefing.