US Considers Different Sanctions on Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States considers employing a whole spectrum of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States considers employing a whole spectrum of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said on Thursday.

"Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo is looking at the full depth and the breadth of what could be applied in sanctions to Turkey," Cooper told reporters during a telephone briefing.