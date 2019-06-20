UrduPoint.com
US Considers Different Sanctions On Turkey Over Purchase Of Russian S-400 - State Dept.

Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:55 PM

The United States considers employing a whole spectrum of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States considers employing a whole spectrum of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said on Thursday.

"Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo is looking at the full depth and the breadth of what could be applied in sanctions to Turkey," Cooper told reporters during a telephone briefing.

