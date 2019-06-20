US Considers Full Depth of Sanctions on Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400- State Dept.

The United States considers employing a whole spectrum of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said on Thursday

"Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo is looking at the full depth and the breadth of what could be applied in sanctions to Turkey," Cooper told reporters during a telephone briefing.

The United States has repeatedly warned Turkey with sanctions for its planned acquisition of the S-400 air defense systems and expel Turkey from the US-led multinational F-35 jet program without selling the aircraft to Ankara. Turkey has maintained the purchase of military equipment is a sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans to acquire the S-400.

Cooper explained the biggest concern for the United States is interoperability among NATO allies.

"There is no room at all for us to allow the introduction of non-NATO capabilities, particularly Russian capabilities, into the NATO system," Cooper said.

Cooper pointed out that the United States is considering a multiple course of action and multiple degrees of application of sanctions, but underscored that it seeks a resolution to the problem before implementing sanctions.

In December 2017, Turkey and Russia signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air defense systems, the first of which is scheduled in June.

Turkish officials have said on numerous occasions the acquisition of the S-400 is a done deal and Ankara will not back down.