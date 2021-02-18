UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considers Iran 'Long Way From Complying' With Nuclear Agreement - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Considers Iran 'Long Way From Complying' With Nuclear Agreement - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States considers Iran to be far from complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Iran is a long way from complying," Psaki states. "Our focus is on working with our partners and allies to engage and coordinate on a range of issues, including the future of the Iran nuclear deal."

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear White House United States 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

46 minutes ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

46 minutes ago

EU condemns Slovenia PM's online attack on journal ..

49 minutes ago

Pandemic accelerates Italy's falling marriage rate ..

49 minutes ago

Minister for conserving water

49 minutes ago

NATO chief says 'no final decision' on Afghanistan ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.