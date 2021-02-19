US Considers Iran 'Long Way From Complying' With Nuclear Agreement - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States considers Iran to be far from complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Iran is a long way from complying," Psaki states. "Our focus is on working with our partners and allies to engage and coordinate on a range of issues, including the future of the Iran nuclear deal."