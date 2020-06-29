UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considers Iran's Arrest Warrant For Trump 'Propaganda' - Special Envoy Hook

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

US Considers Iran's Arrest Warrant for Trump 'Propaganda' - Special Envoy Hook

The decision of Iranian authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump is nothing more than a "propaganda stunt," US envoy Brian Hook told reporters in Riyadh on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The decision of Iranian authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump is nothing more than a "propaganda stunt," US envoy Brian Hook told reporters in Riyadh on Monday.

"It is a propaganda stunt that no-one takes seriously," Hook said during a press briefing in Saudi Arabia.

Hook said the move was political in nature and predicted that Interpol would not go forward with this warrant.

"This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability," he said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Iranian government issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and was reportedly requesting Interpol's help in search of individuals involved in this killing.

Interpol said it would not consider the request.

Related Topics

Riyadh Trump Saudi Arabia Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

57 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

1 hour ago

MLS has 20 player positives ahead of Orlando tourn ..

2 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered

2 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

1 hour ago

S.Korea's Ruling Party Takes All But One Chairman ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.