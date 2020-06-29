The decision of Iranian authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump is nothing more than a "propaganda stunt," US envoy Brian Hook told reporters in Riyadh on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The decision of Iranian authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump is nothing more than a "propaganda stunt," US envoy Brian Hook told reporters in Riyadh on Monday.

"It is a propaganda stunt that no-one takes seriously," Hook said during a press briefing in Saudi Arabia.

Hook said the move was political in nature and predicted that Interpol would not go forward with this warrant.

"This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability," he said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Iranian government issued an arrest warrant for Trump over the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and was reportedly requesting Interpol's help in search of individuals involved in this killing.

Interpol said it would not consider the request.