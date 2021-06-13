US Considers NATO Vital to US Security, Not as 'Protection Racket' - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Washington sees NATO as a means to ensure the US national security, not a "protection racket," US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"We do not view NATO as sort of a protection racket. We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to maintain American security for the remainder of this century. There's a real enthusiasm," Biden said at a press conference following the conclusion of the G7 summit in the UK.