US Considers Niger Rebels Rejecting Nuland's Diplomatic Path 'Unfortunate' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The United States finds it "unfortunate" that Nigerien rebels have rejected a diplomatic path proposed by acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her recent visit to the country, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"I think it's very unfortunate, and it is in keeping with the message that we heard from them (the rebels) yesterday when acting Deputy Secretary Nuland presented options for a diplomatic path forward and a negotiated process going forward, and they were not willing to take that path at this time," Miller said during a press briefing.

The United States will continue to work to persuade the rebels to agree to a diplomatic solution to the situation in the country after a military coup, Miller added.

The acting Deputy Secretary of State became the first US official to visit the country since the military coup on July 26. Nuland specified on Monday that she met the rebels' leader, Moussa Salaou Barmou, and three of his colonels in Niger's capital, Niamey. She described the talks with them as "frank and difficult."

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum. General Abdourahamane Tiani proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland-led government.

