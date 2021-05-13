US Considers Norway Main Foothold in Arctic - Russian Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The United States considers Norway as its main foothold in the Arctic region and places reconnaissance assets there, Commander of Russian Northern Fleet Adm. Alexander Moiseyev said on Thursday.

"The United States considers Norway as its main foothold in the Arctic recently and as a territory that is used for the front-line presence of the armed forces, the deployment of reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, and the development of dual-use infrastructure," Moiseyev said during a briefing.

According to the fleet's commander, Norway contributes to the expansion of NATO military presence and growth of conflict potential in the Arctic despite "historically established long-term good-neighborly relations with Russia and the ability to constructive dialogue on problematic issues in the region."