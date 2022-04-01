UrduPoint.com

US Considers OPEC Decision To Increase Oil Production 'Not Right' - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 08:46 PM

US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Production 'Not Right' - Special Envoy

The United States believes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to continue increasing production was "not right," US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein told Bloomberg on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States believes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to continue increasing production was "not right," US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein told Bloomberg on Friday.

"At the end, they've done what they needed to do and announced that they are going to continue to increase production," Hochstein said. "We don't think that right. The president doesn't ask the other people to do the work that we should."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden authorized a record release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the amount of one million barrels per day for the next six months amid increasing gasoline prices in the United States.

Biden said the United States has received commitments from other countries to release tens of millions of additional barrels into the market in order to lower the prices.

The White House also said that it will impose fees on US energy firms that sit on idle oil wells to make extraordinary profits from a supply crunch.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group of 32 oil producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and steered by Russia approved a modest addition of 432,000 barrels per day (bpd) in output for the month of March.

The OPEC+ has been sticking to monthly increments of around 400,000 bpd despite the global market being in deficit of anywhere from 5-6 million barrels daily, especially after the US ban on Russian oil and other Western sanctions that have impacted energy exports from Russia.

Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the SPR in November and 30 million earlier this month, in coordination with the releases from other countries, including China, Japan, India, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

India Exports Russia China White House Oil Amos United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States Saudi Arabia March November Market From Million

Recent Stories

PA panel discusses performance of Population Welfa ..

PA panel discusses performance of Population Welfare Dept

2 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Confirms Taliban Released Detained ..

US State Dept. Confirms Taliban Released Detained Afghan-American Naval Reservis ..

2 minutes ago
 US Cars to Meet 49 Miles-Per-Gallon Fuel Efficienc ..

US Cars to Meet 49 Miles-Per-Gallon Fuel Efficiency From 2026 - Transportation D ..

2 minutes ago
 33 criminals held, contraband seized

33 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

2 minutes ago
 CEOs of health dept directed to improve their perf ..

CEOs of health dept directed to improve their performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.