UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considers Pulling Troops From West Africa: Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: report

The Pentagon is looking into reducing or even withdrawing US troops from West Africa, part of a worldwide redeployment of military forces, the New York Times reported Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pentagon is looking into reducing or even withdrawing US troops from West Africa, part of a worldwide redeployment of military forces, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

There are between 6,000 and 7,000 US troops in Africa, mainly in West Africa but also in places like Somalia. The US presence includes military trainers as well as a recently built $110 million drone base in Niger, the Times said.

A withdrawal would also end US support for French military efforts in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in their war along with local troops against Al-Qaeda and Islamic State group jihadists.

The Pentagon supports them by providing intelligence, logistical support and aerial refueling at an annual cost to the Pentagon of some $45 million a year, the Times said.

France has had a major military presence in Mali since 2013, when it launched an intervention against Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists who had overrun the country's north.

France then launched a regional counter-terrorism operation and prodded five countries; Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, Mali and Niger -- to set up their own joint force.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is studying a global redeployment of US forces with a decreased emphasis on anti-terrorism operations and a stronger emphasis on confronting China and Russia, the newspaper said.

No decision on the matter was likely before January, it added.

The Pentagon had no immediate comment when contacted by AFP.

President Donald Trump has often promised to halt the US's "endless wars." He has already ordered a significant reduction of US troops deployed in Syria, and is on track to do the same in Afghanistan.

Some 13,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Drone Africa Somalia Afghanistan Syria Russia China Pentagon Trump Mali Same New York Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

6 seconds ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

12 seconds ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

2 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

2 minutes ago

Shujat Hussain for transforming the country into Q ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Test-Fire 6 ICBMs in 2020 - Strategic Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.