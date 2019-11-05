US Considers Removing Tariffs on $112Bln of Chinese Goods - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States is considering eliminating tariffs on $112 billion worth of Chinese imports, media reported.

The Trump administration is specifically looking at lifting the 15 percent tariffs that were imposed on September 1, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that China was pressing the US administration to remove the tariffs imposed on September before signing the first phase of the bilateral trade deal.

The United States has already suspended plans to increase tariffs from 25 percent to 30 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods in October. Moreover, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suggested the United States will suspend plans to increase tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods if so-called Phase One negotiations go well.