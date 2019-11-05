UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considers Removing Tariffs On $112Bln Of Chinese Goods - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

US Considers Removing Tariffs on $112Bln of Chinese Goods - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States is considering eliminating tariffs on $112 billion worth of Chinese imports, media reported.

The Trump administration is specifically looking at lifting the 15 percent tariffs that were imposed on September 1, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that China was pressing the US administration to remove the tariffs imposed on September before signing the first phase of the bilateral trade deal.

The United States has already suspended plans to increase tariffs from 25 percent to 30 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods in October. Moreover, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suggested the United States will suspend plans to increase tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods if so-called Phase One negotiations go well.

Related Topics

China White House Trump United States September October Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

4 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

4 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

4 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

5 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

5 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.