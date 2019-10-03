US Considers 'Right Mix' of Tariffs on EU Wine, Cheese After WTO Ruling - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States may impose tariffs on EU wine and cheese after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled on the issue of EU loans and subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the WTO determined that the United States can introduce retaliatory trade measures worth $7.5 billion per year against the European Union over what the WTO said were illegal EU subsidies provided to Airbus.

"It's certainly the case that some of the goods that you described there could be on the tariff list.

It's possible," Pompeo told Sky TG24 when asked if the United States could impose tariffs on Italian and other European cheese and wine.

Pompeo explained that the United States is working with the Italian and other EU member state governments to try and find the right mix of measures in its response with respect to the WTO decision.

The United States views the EU subsidies to Airbus as a serious matter and will begin to work in short order to develop the US response, Pompeo said.