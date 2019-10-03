UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Considers 'Right Mix' Of Tariffs On EU Wine, Cheese After WTO Ruling - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Considers 'Right Mix' of Tariffs on EU Wine, Cheese After WTO Ruling - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States may impose tariffs on EU wine and cheese after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled on the issue of EU loans and subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the WTO determined that the United States can introduce retaliatory trade measures worth $7.5 billion per year against the European Union over what the WTO said were illegal EU subsidies provided to Airbus.

"It's certainly the case that some of the goods that you described there could be on the tariff list.

It's possible," Pompeo told Sky TG24 when asked if the United States could impose tariffs on Italian and other European cheese and wine.

Pompeo explained that the United States is working with the Italian and other EU member state governments to try and find the right mix of measures in its response with respect to the WTO decision.

The United States views the EU subsidies to Airbus as a serious matter and will begin to work in short order to develop the US response, Pompeo said.

Related Topics

World European Union United States Turkish Lira May Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

1 hour ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

2 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

3 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.