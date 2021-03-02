UrduPoint.com
US Considers Taking More Steps To Promote Accountability For Houthi Leaders - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:10 AM

US Considers Taking More Steps to Promote Accountability for Houthi Leaders - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is considering taking additional steps to hold the leaders of the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen accountable for their latest attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia, US State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"Based on these complex Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, we are considering taking additional steps to promote accountability for the Houthi leadership," Price said during a press briefing on Monday.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted several missile attacks, including a ballistic missile fired toward the capital Riyadh.

Price refused to elaborate on the possible punitive measures in light of the Biden administration's reversal of the previous Trump administration's decision to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist entity.

"We call on the Houthis to cease not only their cross-border raids in Saudi Arabia, but also their military offensive in [Yemen's province of] Marib, agree to a ceasefire and to come to the negotiating table," Price said. "To make progress towards peace Houthis' conduct will have to change too."

Yemen has been for over six years gripped by a conflict between the government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebel. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support Hadi in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over the vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

