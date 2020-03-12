UrduPoint.com
US Considers Travel Restrictions On Europe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Considers Travel Restrictions on Europe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States is considering travel restrictions on Europe in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Acting Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said on Wednesday.

"The question is a live question, Congressman, about how to treat Europe as a whole. You have seen Department of State and CDC warnings go up. That is not to the level of using legal authorities to block travel yet. But it is under consideration," Cuccinelli said during the hearing at the House Committee on Homeland Security.

