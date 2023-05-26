US Considers Ukraine as Foothold for Deploying NATO Military Contingents - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The facts indicate that the United States viewed Ukraine as a foothold for the deployment of NATO contingents, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research supervised the U-Pi-1 and U-Pi-2 military biological projects, during which an active collection of biomaterials from the population of Ukraine was carried out, the official said. The documents obtained by the Russian Defense Ministry confirm the participation of the Reed institute in the study of the antibiotic resistance of microorganisms isolated from the Ukrainian military during the hostilities in Donbas from 2014 to 2020.

"Why should the institute of the US army study the drug resistance of microorganisms isolated on the territory of Donbas? This is another evidence that the United States considered the territory of Ukraine as a springboard for the deployment of NATO military contingents," Kirillov told reporters.