US Consolidates Hypersonic Research, Testing At Naval Surface Warfare Center - Pentagon

Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:56 PM

The US military designated the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in the state of Indiana as the primary base for developing hypersonic weapons, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The US military designated the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in the state of Indiana as the Primary base for developing hypersonic weapons, the Defense Department announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Leveraging the capabilities at NSWC Crane, we can not only develop effective hypersonic technologies, but we can also develop them affordably at the speed of relevance to our warfighters," Acting Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mark Lewis said in the release.

The consolidation will allow scientists and engineers to leverage earlier and ongoing investments to help US military services develop hypersonic weapons with more rapid, adaptable and modular upgrades, the release said.

The release coincided with a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony in which the Pentagon's Joint Hypersonics Transition Office opened the hypersonic research center at the NSWC in Crane, Indiana.

The center now has more than 300 people working on hypersonic weapons, the release said.

The center previously received $150 million to set up an underwater launch test complex, a missile technology evaluation facility, and a simulation lab for hardware and software developers, the release added.

This year, the United States launched an accelerated push to develop hypersonic missiles that fly at speeds between five and 20 times the speed of sound in response to successful demonstrations of the technology by China and Russia.

More Stories From World

