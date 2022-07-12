UrduPoint.com

US Constantly Discussing With Ukraine Strategy To Defend, Reclaim Territory - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Constantly Discussing With Ukraine Strategy to Defend, Reclaim Territory - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The United States is frequently consulting with the Ukrainian government on a strategy to defend and reclaim the country's territory taken by Russia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We are in near daily contact with Ukrainians on the question of how to both deal with defending against Russian advances and to be able to reclaim some of the territory that has been taken from them," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Sullivan said the talks between the United States and Ukraine are happening at both, a military and a political level.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied Ukraine with offensive and defenseive weapons in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

