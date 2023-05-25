The construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant (NPP) will be carried out by US engineering and construction company Bechtel, with the relevant agreement signed by the parties on Thursday, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant (NPP) will be carried out by US engineering and construction company Bechtel, with the relevant agreement signed by the parties on Thursday, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Thursday.

"Today, another world nuclear energy giant is joining the project. This is US company Bechtel," Moskwa told reporters.

The Polish climate minister also announced that Warsaw and Washington would soon open a nuclear energy educational center in Poland.

"The nuclear energy educational center will serve not only Poland but hopefully all countries in our part of Europe," Moskwa said.

Poland intends to equip its first NPP with pressurized water reactors in accordance with the country's nuclear power development program. The first block is scheduled to be launched in the Gdansk coast area in 2033. Other units will be built every two to three years. Poland's nuclear program provides for the construction of six units in total with a capacity of up to 9 gigawatts.