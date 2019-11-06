UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Construction Of Military Bases In Syria Violation Of Sovereignty - Russian Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:16 PM

US Construction of Military Bases in Syria Violation of Sovereignty - Russian Lawmaker

The United States' plan to build two military bases near oilfields in Syria is a violation of the country's sovereignty and an attempt to recoup costs, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The United States' plan to build two military bases near oilfields in Syria is a violation of the country's sovereignty and an attempt to recoup costs, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said Wednesday.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu on Tuesday cited local sources as witnessing US construction equipment being put into use in oil-rich areas of Deir ez-Zor in Syria's east.

"The formal reason [for the construction of military bases] is to prevent terrorists from gaining access to oilfields. The informal reason - recoup the costs of military operations in Syria. The fact is that the sovereignty of Syria is being radically violated," Kosachev, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament and chairman of the foreign affairs committee, wrote on Facebook.

Kosachev criticized the United States' European allies for remaining silent on this matter despite them being fond of discussing rule of law in the European Parliament.

The dynamic of the Syrian conflict changed rapidly in October after US President Donald Trump abruptly decided to withdraw US troops, which prompted Turkey to launch an operation against US-allied Kurdish forces it considers terrorists. The operation was halted under Russian guarantees of joint patrols with Syrian forces along the Syrian-Turkish border, keeping it free of Kurdish fighters.

Trump late last month, contrary to previous instructions, ordered the return of a contingent of US troops to Syrian oilfields held by Kurdish forces, telling reporters: "I like oil, we're keeping the oil."

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Parliament Facebook Oil Trump United States October Border From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.57 a barrel T ..

6 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

With efforts of Communications Ministry, Western R ..

9 minutes ago

Nearly 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Starts Injecting Gas Into Centrifuges at Ford ..

9 minutes ago

Youth among 2 murdered, 3 injured in Sargodha

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.