US Consular Affairs Chief to Visit South Korea, Thailand, Qatar - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will visit South Korea, Thailand, and Qatar from February 8-17, the Department of State said on Wednesday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel February 8-17 to Seoul, Bangkok, and Doha. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in all three cities," the press release said.

In Seoul, Bitter will discuss with government officials a range of consular issues, including the prevention and resolution of international parental child abduction cases.

"While in Doha, she will meet with Qatari officials and lead the consular session of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue," the release added.

The State Department did not provide details on Bitter's travel to Thailand, but noted that the entire trip will underscore US commitment to the protection of its citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.