UrduPoint.com

US Consular Affairs Chief To Visit South Korea, Thailand, Qatar - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

US Consular Affairs Chief to Visit South Korea, Thailand, Qatar - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary of State for for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will visit South Korea, Thailand, and Qatar from February 8-17, the Department of State said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will visit South Korea, Thailand, and Qatar from February 8-17, the Department of State said on Wednesday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel February 8-17 to Seoul, Bangkok, and Doha. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in all three cities," the press release said.

In Seoul, Bitter will discuss with government officials a range of consular issues, including the prevention and resolution of international parental child abduction cases.

"While in Doha, she will meet with Qatari officials and lead the consular session of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue," the release added.

The State Department did not provide details on Bitter's travel to Thailand, but noted that the entire trip will underscore US commitment to the protection of its citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.

Related Topics

Resolution Thailand Visit Qatar Doha Seoul Bangkok Lead South Korea United States February All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

6 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

4 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

4 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

4 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

4 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.