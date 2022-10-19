US Consular Officer Spoke With Russia Detainees Griner, Whelan - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A US consular officer spoke with two Americans imprisoned in Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, as part of the Biden administration's effort to free them from what the United States considered wrongful detention, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"The US government continues to urge Russia to release wrongfully detained US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan," Patel said during a press briefing. "A consular officer had the opportunity today to speak with Brittney briefly on the phone. A consular officer also had the opportunity to briefly speak with Paul Whelan as well.

"

Last week, US President Joe Biden said he would consider meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit if he were willing to talk about Griner's release.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison and given a $16,576 fine for attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country.

Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence on espionage charges for which he was sentenced in June 2020.

The Biden administration proposed a substantial offer for their release to the Kremlin in June, to which they claim not to have received a serious counteroffer to date.