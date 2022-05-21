UrduPoint.com

US Consular Officer Visited Basketball Player Griner In Russian Jail - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Consular Officer Visited Basketball Player Griner in Russian Jail - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) A US consular officer visited American professional women's basketball player Brittney Griner this week at a Russian jail, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

"I can confirm that a consular officer visited Brittney Griner in detention yesterday, on Thursday, May 19," Price said during a conference call.

"The counselor officer found her continuing to do as well as could be expected under these exceedingly challenging circumstances."

Earlier this month, a Russian court ruled to extend Griner's arrest until June 18.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

The WNBA said in a statement to Sputnik that it is optimistic about Griner's chances to return home.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Jail Oil Yekaterinburg Price United States February May June Women Gold Olympics Vaping Airport Court

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

46 seconds ago
 ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russ ..

ATP to strip Wimbledon of ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban

47 seconds ago
 China looks forward to FM Bilawal's visit: Spokesp ..

China looks forward to FM Bilawal's visit: Spokesperson Wang

49 seconds ago
 PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,8 ..

PFA discards 26,960kg fungus-infested pickle, 10,880kg candied fruits

50 seconds ago
 Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov in List of ..

Russia Includes Khodorkovsky, Kasparov in List of Foreign Agents - Justice Minis ..

53 seconds ago
 Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.