US Consular Officer Visited Basketball Player Griner in Russian Jail - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) A US consular officer visited American professional women's basketball player Brittney Griner this week at a Russian jail, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

"I can confirm that a consular officer visited Brittney Griner in detention yesterday, on Thursday, May 19," Price said during a conference call.

"The counselor officer found her continuing to do as well as could be expected under these exceedingly challenging circumstances."

Earlier this month, a Russian court ruled to extend Griner's arrest until June 18.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

The WNBA said in a statement to Sputnik that it is optimistic about Griner's chances to return home.