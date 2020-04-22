US Consular Services in Russia to Resume Once Coronavirus Threat Passes - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US diplomatic missions in Russia will resume consular services for Russian travelers once it is deemed safe for the staff to return to work, US Ambassador John Sullivan said, adding that the nature of the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible to set an exact date.

"Given the nature of pandemic that is affecting everyone of us here in Moscow and around the world it is impossible to predict when things will return to normal," Sullivan told reporters during a virtual briefing.

He said they looked forward to a time when it would be safe to get back to issuing visas to Russians but declined to speculate about when they would be able to resume normal operations.

"So as soon as it is safe for my colleagues here to process visas and resume visa operations we will do so, but not before that," the diplomat added.

The US embassy and consulates in Russia stopped processing visa applications on March 18 amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Urgent consular services to US citizens in Russia have not been suspended.