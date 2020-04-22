UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consular Services In Russia To Resume Once Coronavirus Threat Passes - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:10 PM

US Consular Services in Russia to Resume Once Coronavirus Threat Passes - Ambassador

US diplomatic missions in Russia will resume consular services for Russian travelers once it is deemed safe for the staff to return to work, US Ambassador John Sullivan said, adding that the nature of the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible to set an exact date

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US diplomatic missions in Russia will resume consular services for Russian travelers once it is deemed safe for the staff to return to work, US Ambassador John Sullivan said, adding that the nature of the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible to set an exact date.

"Given the nature of pandemic that is affecting everyone of us here in Moscow and around the world it is impossible to predict when things will return to normal," Sullivan told reporters during a virtual briefing.

He said they looked forward to a time when it would be safe to get back to issuing visas to Russians but declined to speculate about when they would be able to resume normal operations.

"So as soon as it is safe for my colleagues here to process visas and resume visa operations we will do so, but not before that," the diplomat added.

The US embassy and consulates in Russia stopped processing visa applications on March 18 amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Urgent consular services to US citizens in Russia have not been suspended.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia March Visa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PB govt issues special office timing schedule duri ..

42 seconds ago

Oil plunges again as virus ravages energy markets

43 seconds ago

Strategy to check overpricing, hoarding during Ram ..

45 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals illegal ext ..

47 seconds ago

Egypt's HIV Patients Struggling to Receive Treatme ..

6 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.