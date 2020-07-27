(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The US consulate general in the Chinese city of Chengdu following demand from Beijing, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last week, the US administration ordered the consulate in the state of Texas shut by Friday, after accusing China of stealing US intellectual property.

In a tit-for-tat move, China ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu for meddling in its internal affairs.

"On July 27, 2020, at 10:00 [02:00 GMT], the US consulate general in Chengdu closed down per the demand of the Chinese side," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chengdu consulate was opened in 1985 and has been responsible for China's southwest, including the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, as well as the city of Chongqing and the Tibet Autonomous Region.