US Consulate General in Mexico's Nuevo Laredo Warns Employees of Danger Due to Shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The US Consulate General in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, located in the eastern state of Tamaulipas, recommended that its staff members take safety measures amid reports on multiple shooting situations being underway throughout the city.

"SECURITY ALERT: The Consulate has received reports of multiple gunfights throughout the city of Nuevo Laredo. U.S. government personnel are advised to shelter in place. Actions to Take: Seek secure shelter. Notify friends and family of your safety. Monitor local media for updates," the consulate wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

In November, the same consulate restricted its employees' movements and imposed a curfew over increased violence between the Mexican security forces and criminal organizations. Then, six gunmen and a soldier reportedly died and some police officers were wounded in a series of shootings.

The state of Tamaulipas, located on the east coast of Mexico, is one of the key regional drug trafficking hubs and an area where rival drug cartels fight for influence, causing violence and hostilities.

