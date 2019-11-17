UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate In Mexico Introduces Curfew Following Spike In Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

US Consulate in Mexico Introduces Curfew Following Spike in Violence

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The US Consulate General in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo has restricted the movement of its personnel due to a recent outbreak of violence.

On Thursday, seven people died in three firefights, including one soldier.

On Friday, according to media, there were six shootings, including an attack on a police convoy, in which an armed criminal was killed.

"U.S. government personnel are subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice," the consulate wrote on Twitter.

The consulate staff was advised to stay away from public places, and monitor local media for new information.

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Died Nuevo Laredo Criminals Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

9 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

9 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

9 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

9 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.