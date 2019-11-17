US Consulate in Mexico Introduces Curfew Following Spike in Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The US Consulate General in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo has restricted the movement of its personnel due to a recent outbreak of violence.

On Thursday, seven people died in three firefights, including one soldier.

On Friday, according to media, there were six shootings, including an attack on a police convoy, in which an armed criminal was killed.

"U.S. government personnel are subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice," the consulate wrote on Twitter.

The consulate staff was advised to stay away from public places, and monitor local media for new information.