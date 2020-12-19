US Consulate in Vladivostok to Be Closed, in Yekaterinburg to Suspend Work - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US Department of State has confirmed to Sputnik that the US Consulate General in Russia's Vladivostok will be closed, while the consulate in Yekaterinburg will suspend its activities.

The closure of two consulates has been reported both by Russia's Kommersant newspaper and The Washington Post.

"The Secretary of State, in close consultation with Ambassador John Sullivan, has decided to close the U.S. Consulate General in Vladivostok and to suspend operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Yekaterinburg as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and secure operation of the U.

S. diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation," a spokesperson for the US Department of State said.

According to the spokesperson, this move will help the Department of State to optimize the work of the US diplomatic mission in Russia.

"The resulting realignment of personnel at U.S. Embassy Moscow will allow us to advance our foreign policy interests in Russia in the most effective and safe manner possible," the Department of State said.

The spokesperson added that no actions toward the Russian consulates in the United States are planned.