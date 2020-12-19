UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate In Vladivostok To Be Closed, In Yekaterinburg To Suspend Work - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

US Consulate in Vladivostok to Be Closed, in Yekaterinburg to Suspend Work - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US Department of State has confirmed to Sputnik that the US Consulate General in Russia's Vladivostok will be closed, while the consulate in Yekaterinburg will suspend its activities.

The closure of two consulates has been reported both by Russia's Kommersant newspaper and The Washington Post.

"The Secretary of State, in close consultation with Ambassador John Sullivan, has decided to close the U.S. Consulate General in Vladivostok and to suspend operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Yekaterinburg as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and secure operation of the U.

S. diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation," a spokesperson for the US Department of State said.

According to the spokesperson, this move will help the Department of State to optimize the work of the US diplomatic mission in Russia.

"The resulting realignment of personnel at U.S. Embassy Moscow will allow us to advance our foreign policy interests in Russia in the most effective and safe manner possible," the Department of State said.

The spokesperson added that no actions toward the Russian consulates in the United States are planned.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Yekaterinburg Vladivostok United States Post

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

8 hours ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

8 hours ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

10 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

8 hours ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

8 hours ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.