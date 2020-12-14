US Consulates General in Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok Not Commenting on Closure Reports

The US diplomatic missions in Russia's Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok do not comment on media reports about their possible closure as a matter of policy, representatives of the two consulates general told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Washington was considering a full closure of its consulates in the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

The mission in Yekaterinburg said that only the US Embassy in Moscow could elaborate on the work of the consulates in Russia.

A representative of the consulate general in Vladivostok told Sputnik that the diplomatic mission did not have knowledge about the possible closure so far.