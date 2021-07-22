US Consulted Closely With Ukraine, Poland on Nord Stream 2 Deal - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States has consulted closely with Ukraine, Poland and other nations while working on the Nord Stream 2 deal with Germany, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Throughout this process, both we and our German partners have consulted closely with Ukraine and Poland as well as other countries that would be harmed by that project about their concerns which we have taken into account," the official said.