US Consulted With Colombia Before Removing FARC From Terrorism List - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States has consulted with Colombia before removing its designation of the FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US revoked its designation of the FARC group as a foreign terrorist organization, but designated the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia as well as their respective leaders.

"Yes," Nichols said in a Senate hearing, when asked whether the US had consulted with Colombia before delisting FARC.

When asked whether the Colombian government was in favor or against the move, Nichols said, "I don't want to characterize their position."

"They were certainly in favor of us providing assistance for those who have demobilized and are participating in the peace process," he added. "They are also in favor of us listing FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia."