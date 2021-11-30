UrduPoint.com

US Consulted With Colombia Before Removing FARC From Terrorism List - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:28 PM

US Consulted With Colombia Before Removing FARC From Terrorism List - State Dept.

The United States has consulted with Colombia before removing its designation of the FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States has consulted with Colombia before removing its designation of the FARC rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US revoked its designation of the FARC group as a foreign terrorist organization, but designated the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia as well as their respective leaders.

"Yes," Nichols said in a Senate hearing, when asked whether the US had consulted with Colombia before delisting FARC.

When asked whether the Colombian government was in favor or against the move, Nichols said, "I don't want to characterize their position."

"They were certainly in favor of us providing assistance for those who have demobilized and are participating in the peace process," he added. "They are also in favor of us listing FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia."

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Senate Army United States Colombia Government

Recent Stories

Italy to Compensate Poorest Households for High En ..

Italy to Compensate Poorest Households for High Energy Prices Amid Inflation Sur ..

1 minute ago
 Rs 4.152 bln approved for Jani Khel Development Pa ..

Rs 4.152 bln approved for Jani Khel Development Package, Shaktoo HPP

1 minute ago
 US Arms Control Envoy Heads to Europe for Talks on ..

US Arms Control Envoy Heads to Europe for Talks on Non-Proliferation, NATO - Sta ..

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs Sec Defence to submit detail ..

Supreme Court directs Sec Defence to submit details regarding use of cantonment ..

1 minute ago
 US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Ca ..

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Causes - Fed Chairman

30 minutes ago
 US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to prom ..

US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to promote lifesaving COVID-19 vaccin ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.