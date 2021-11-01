US Consulted With NATO Allies on Ukraine This Weekend - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has consulted with NATO allies to discuss Ukraine and confirmed its support to Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday, when asked about alleged deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine's border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The United States has consulted with NATO allies to discuss Ukraine and confirmed its support to Kiev, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Monday, when asked about alleged deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine's border.

"We had the opportunity to consult over this past weekend with key allies and partners on the issue of Ukraine and ensuring we are defending Ukraine's or supporting Ukraine's sovereignty," Sullivan told reporters.