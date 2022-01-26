UrduPoint.com

US Consulted With Ukraine About Reply To Russian Proposals, Added Feedback - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Consulted With Ukraine About Reply to Russian Proposals, Added Feedback - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has been consulting with European allies and partners including Ukraine about their response to a set of security proposals from Russia and incorporated their feedback into it, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We have been consulting extensively with our allies and our partners, and of course when it comes to the latter category that includes Ukraine. We have not only informed them and given them a preview of what will be in this report, but we have actually explicitly solicited their feedback and incorporated that feedback into our report," Price said during a press briefing.

There will be no surprises in the response for NATO allies or Ukraine, Price added.

