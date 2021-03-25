US Consulting With With Allies on N. Korea, Will Respond if Pyongyang Escalates - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press conference since assuming office in January that the United States is in discussions with allies and partners on North Korea after Pyongyang conducted missile tests earlier this week and vowed to "respond accordingly" in case Pyongyang chooses to escalate the situation.

"We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly " Biden said.