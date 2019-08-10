US Consults Allies After Report of N. Korea Missile Launch - Trump Administration Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The United States is aware of the latest reported missile launch by North Korea and is consulting with allies as it monitors the situation, a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik.

"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we continue to monitor the situation," the official said on Friday. "We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."

Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced that two unidentified projectiles had been detected flying from North Korea.

According to Yonhap news Agency reports citing the JCS, the two projectiles were fired from the coastal city of Hamhung, which is roughly 30 miles north of where several previous missile tests have been fired.

In a statement on Wednesday following the previous missile test, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the exercise was intended as a warning to South Korea and the United States to stop their simulated military drills, which Kim said violated the June 2018 agreement between him and President Donald Trump to cease such exercises.