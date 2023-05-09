WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United States has been consulting with Mideast partners about Syria's return to the Arab League, underscoring that US sanctions against the country remain in place, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Arab League states' foreign ministers announced that Syria, whose membership was suspended in 2011, would return to the organization.

"While we are skeptical of Assad's willingness to take the steps necessary to resolve the serious crisis, we are aligned with our Arab partners on the ultimate objectives. We have been consulting with our partners about their plans and making clear that we will not normalize relations with the Assad regime, and that our sanctions remain in full effect," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre further said that US partners in the middle East have pledged to use direct engagement with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government to push for progress on reaching a solution to the Syrian crisis, expanding humanitarian access, creating safe conditions for refugees to return, and ensuring that the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) cannot reemerge.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters in the country. More recently, some of those nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Syria and reopen their respective embassies.